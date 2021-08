CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Just in time for this heat wave, C-U at Home reopened some services on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Daytime Drop-In Center is back to normal hours. Nearly two dozen people came in during the first hours after the doors opened.

The facility had to shut down in May because of understaffing.

Overnight shelter services will re-open on Monday, August 16 at the C-U Men’s Shelter and C-U at Austin’s Place Women’s Shelter.