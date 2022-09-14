URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–For the first time in three years, the Penguin Project will be having its musical theater show.

They had to stop performing because of COVID but starting tomorrow they will once again showcase their hard work to the public.

Penguin project is an opportunity for kids with special needs to be on stage. They’re partnered with a mentor to coach them through their role.

“They’ve really missed the opportunity to do these things, I think all of us have,” said Courtney Davies, a choreographer for the production.” “I think this year is a little different it’s a review, not a show, it’s kind of a nice way to ease back into it, so a review is a collection of songs from a difficult musical rather than a show with a story line.”

Shows are at Urbana High School Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are 10 dollars and must be bought online. Click here for the link.