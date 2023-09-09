CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The NFL is back and this Sunday, the Tampa Bay Bucaneers take on the Minnesota Vikings in one of the first games of the NFL regular season. Immediately following that game, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots.

These games will be exclusively broadcast on WCIA, but since WCIA was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WCIA to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WCIA has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WCIA is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WCIA broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Buffalo Wild Wings or Legends.

WCIA’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.

The 2023 NFL season will culminate with Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, which will also be broadcast on WCIA.