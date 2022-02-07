The need for heavy duty towing kicks into high gear

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — As the snow started falling across central Illinois, the need for heavy-duty towing kicked into gear.

“We were like 60 some of them in five days, and over half were emergency responses,” said Brian Carnaghi, owner of Carnaghi Towing

During last week’s storm, Carnaghi said towing semi-trucks was a dangerous game.

“You’ve got to coordinate with the police department, you’ve got to know what the traffic situation,” Carnaghi said.

He says they must divert traffic, with signs and flashing lights to keep everyone safe.

“Waiting on traffic, towing it in, you might be four hours on a call,” Carnaghi said.

So what is causing so many truck drivers to slid off the road? Tom Franey, owner of Tom Franey Trucking Inc., says the semi-trucks can handle slick roads or snow.

“When the state police tell the public to stay off the roads unless it’s an absolute emergency they mean it,” Franey said.

He says when other drivers do unpredictable things, it’s harder for them to stop right away.

“That’s a lot of times how semis end up in the ditch,” Franey said.

What happens to the goods inside the freight? Franey says things perishing is not the main concern.

“The worst part of it, is that freight was supposed to be somewhere on time and it’s not,” Franey said.

Franey also said most items will survive if the truck is not damaged but it could be costly for the companies who expected an on-time arrival.

The Illinois State Police said the removals could take days depending on availability from heavy duty tows.