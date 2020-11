CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Owners with the Music Shoppe said they will be expanding their store.

The Music Shoppe, located on Marketview Drive in Champaign, will be taking over the slots of two neighboring stores.

An exterior pictures of the former Plato’s Closet store on Marketview Drive in Champaign. This is one of the stores The Music Shoppe will take over after their store expansion.

The owners said they have been extremely grateful for the support they have received from the community, especially in recent times with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.