The more the merrier: solar group buy program encourages participants

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An environmentally-friendly option may be cheaper than you think. The City of Urbana is relaunching a program that gives competitive prices for solar panels.

People who participate can group buy and get panels cheaper than if they bought them on their own.

Homeowners, farmers, and business owners can participate.

The program will be available for those in Champaign, Piatt, and Vermilion counties.

“More people we get putting solar in their, on their homes, in this program, the lower the group buy price,” said Andy Robinson, the education outreach coordinator for the program. “So we’re able to offer tiered pricing based on the more people that go solar.”

Depending on the size of the panel, the estimated first-year savings can be up to $1,000. To learn more, there are virtual presentations.

On August 10th, there is a Zoom on Tuesday from 12 PM to 1 PM. Click here to register.

On August 16th, there is a Zoom on Monday from 4 PM to 5 PM. Click here to register.

Finally, on August 27th, there is a Zoom on Friday from 12 PM to 1 PM. Click here to register.