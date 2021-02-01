‘The Mini Home’ project turns vacant lot into house for homeless

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One program helped turn an empty lot into a warm “Mini Home” for the homeless.

The Neighborhood Services Department Programs Division developed “The Mini Home” project in partnership with Restoration Urban Ministries, First Mennonite Church and CU at Home. Officials said it started in early 2020 when pastoral staff with First Mennonite, NSD staff and some businesses starting working on long-term housing for a homeless individual.

“NSD staff connected First Mennonite Church with Restoration Urban Ministries to see if there might be interest in working together to create a permanent housing opportunity on a vacant lot previously donated to Restoration Urban Ministries by the City.”

Within a few months, officials said the lot was donated to CU at Home, who would serve at the owner. First Mennonite Church raised money and gathered volunteers to work with an area construction company to build a Mini Home.

Ground breaking was done in October 2020. Officials said the house passed its final inspection this month.