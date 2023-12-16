URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Main Scoop Ice Cream is known for its locations in Mahomet and Monticello. Now, it’s adding another Central Illinois city to the list.

The sweet treat store opened in downtown Urbana earlier this week. The parlor is located at 133 W Main St., across from Sakura Japanese restaurant and Rick’s Bakery. Unfamiliar community members can expect choices like their ‘be-sprinkled pink’ ice cream drip. They also serve ice cream flights, waffle cones, pints to-go and ice cream cakes. Owner Jessica Hanson said they’ve been looking to have a shop in Urbana for a while and are glad to finally see that vision come true.

“The people of Urbana have been so excited,” Hanson said. “We had people coming in last night thanking us for being here, which is kind of cool to get a thank you for opening a business. They’re just so excited to have ice cream downtown, for a lot of residents that can walk or a short drive to be able to come in and check us out.”

The ice cream shop is open seven days a week and will stay open late on Friday and Saturday nights.

Here are the hours of operation:

M-Th 2 p.m. To 8 p.m.

F 2 p.m. To 10 p.m.

Sa noon to 10 p.m.

Su noon to 8 p.m.