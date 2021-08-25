“The look on this man’s face was crazy…” man arrested after trying to run people off the road

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – “I can’t even explain the look on this man’s face was crazy,” Helene Ellis said.

She said she was shaken up after someone tried to run her off the road, and she’s not the only one who has felt that way.

State police have arrested the man she said is responsible. Chris Hamburg was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and is now in the Vermilion County jail.

Ellis said the incident happened to her about a month ago. She took to Facebook a few days later to talk about it, and to see if something could even be done to press charges. That’s when even more stories came out.

Ellis said in her situation, she was driving on Brookhill Rd. headed out of Rantoul. She said the van caught her eye because it was beat up and had wood in place of one of the windows.

She passed it, and said the van then made a u-turn and was suddenly right behind her trying to hit the back of her car. At the time, she was driving alone with her daughter.

“I was hysterically crying. I was freaking out at that point,” she said. “I was definitely freaked out just by the fact that she was there”

Hamburg was arrested this morning at the Super 8 in Rantoul. Ellis was at the hotel for the night as well. When she saw the van, she called police.

She said knowing he’s behind bars she can breathe a sigh of relief.