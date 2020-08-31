The LIHEAP program will be offering assistance early

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- The low-income home energy assistance program will be available even earlier than in past years. The cares act distributed extra money to the program so people can receive help as early as fall. This is a one-time payment towards an energy bill that could cover several bills. They are now also allowing people to register for assistance online, which wasn’t available before.

Program manager Dawn Rear said the struggles that come with Covid-19 have helped push an earlier start date. “Because of the virus, so many households maybe were unemployed or had lost unemployment or had been laid off, and so we felt the need to start serving people sooner”, said Rear. The program used to start in October but will now be available a month earlier. LIHEAP managers say people should apply soon before the money runs out.

