CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Flowers are blooming, the spring air is here, and the Easter Bunny is on his way to Central Illinois with colored eggs filled with prizes and candy for children.

With Easter coming up on April 9, many hunts are getting underway starting this weekend. Below are just some of the events you and your family can enjoy in Central Illinois.

Egg Hunt at Forsyth Park

Decatur

April 1: Begins at 10 a.m.

Join over 500 people at the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Forsyth Park. Officials said the park will be filled with 4,000 Easter eggs. The Easter Bunny will even stop by and say hello.

Officials advise everyone to arrive early to the free event. Children will be placed in age-appropriate groups.

Egg Hunt at Lytle Park Pavilion

Mattoon

April 1: Begins at 10 a.m.

Everyone is welcome to the Family Worship Center’s annual Easter Egg Hunt for the several thousand candy-filled eggs. Groups will be divided into these age categories. These include:

Ages 1-2

Pre-School

Grades K-1

Grades 2-3

Grades 4-5

There will also be a grand-prize drawing for one boy and one girl bike after the hunt. You must be present to win. The rain date for the hunt is April 8. More information can be found here.

Egg Hunt at Tilton Ball Park

Tilton

April 1: Registration: 11 a.m., Hunt begins at Noon.

Come out to the Village of Tilton Easter Egg Hunt. Age groups include 1-3, 4-6, 7-8, and 9-10. Everyone is also encouraged to bring their camera for a picture with the Easter Bunny.

The rain date is scheduled for April 8.

Egg Hunt at Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre

Gibson City

April 1: 2-4 p.m.

The Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theatre is once again hosting its annual egg hunt. They will have around 6,300+ eggs containing candy & drive-in prizes (coupons for admissions/popcorn, candy, etc.) hidden around the theater in 3 age groups.

The Easter Bunny will also be on-site for photos with the kids. The Carousel will be open for free rides. This event is free for kids 11 years old or younger. More information can be found here.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Fisher Community Center

Fisher

April 1: 2-4 p.m.

Fisher Area Churches are hosting the 2nd Annual Easter Eggstravaganza at the park behind the Fisher Community Center. There will be bounce houses and an easter egg hunt with thousands of eggs for different aged groups of kids.

The rain date is scheduled for April 2 from 2-4 p.m.

Egg hunt at Illini baseball game

Champaign

April 2: Game begins at 1 p.m.

If you are heading out to see the Fighting Illini baseball team take on the University of Michigan, make sure you bring your basket for an egg hunt at the game. The Easter Bunny will also be on-site.

Sensory-friendly egg hunt at Stephens Family YMCA

Champaign

April 2: 2:30 – 3 p.m.

This sensory-friendly egg hunt is open to children ages 0-14. The sensory-friendly hunt begins at 2:30 followed by a hunt open to everyone at 3:00 p.m. Everyone is also welcome to take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Nite Lite Egg Pursuit XXIX at Dodds Park 4-Plex

Champaign

April 7: 7:10 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Grab your basket and flashlight, and get ready to hunt for eggs filled with prizes. Be sure to be on the lookout for the Bronze, Silver, and Gold eggs for a chance to win some great prize packages. Officials said eggs disappear quickly so don’t be late to the hunt.

You can register for $10 on-site between 7:15-8 p.m.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Rantoul Public Library

Rantoul

April 8: 9:30 a.m. – noon

The Easter Eggstravaganza is once again returning to the Rantoul Public Library. Each child will be given a time slot to enjoy a 50-minute session where they will hear stories, make a craft and hunt for eggs. The event is for children ages 10 and under. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is required. You can register by calling 217-893-3955.

Egg Hunt at Piatt County Forest Preserve Park

Monticello

April 8: Begins at 10 a.m.

Children 10 years old and younger can bring their Easter Egg baskets for the Egg Hunt at Piatt County Forest Reserve Park. There will be two age groups: 4 and under with parents’ assistance, and 5 to 10 years old. Officials advise arriving on time because the hunt goes quickly.

The Easter Bunny will be on-site and available for photos. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and costs $1 per child. More information can be found here.

Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt at West Side Park

Champaign

April 8: 10 a.m. – noon

For ages 10 and under (Children are divided into age groups), you can hop on down to West Side Park for one of the largest egg hunts in the Champaign-Urbana area. There will also be free hayrack rides, weather permitting.

Don’t forget your basket!

CUSR Sensory Egg Hunt at Prairie Farm

Champaign

April 9: noon – 2 p.m.

All hunters ages 2-10 should bring a basket to search high and low for colorful eggs. Be prepared to explore your senses while searching for special eggs with lights, sounds, and textures. Treats and social time will be available after the hunt.

Officials said the goal of this sensory-friendly hunt is to enhance socialization with peers and increase independence and decision-making skills.