CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The haze that was above us is now all around us. And people are looking for ways to not have to breathe it in.

Park districts across Central Illinois have canceled all outdoor activities. And health officials suggest you do the same.

“It’s the summertime. There’s a lot of programming at the Park District, more than any other season,” said Mitch Marlow, the Virginia Theatre Public Relations Manager.

We’re barely into the second week of summer and pools and playgrounds are vacant. That’s because the outside air is filled with a smokey haze and people on the ground are trying to adapt.

“Just walking from my car to the community center, I said it was getting a little wheezy,” said Cade Hausman, Summer Youth Program Director.

The Champaign Park District says the topic of their morning meeting was what to do with their campers inside to stop them from breathing in the poor air quality outside.

“All of a sudden, this came up and we realized, hey, we can take advantage of an opportunity here which is got a lot of young people who would love to do something have some fun today and we thought let’s bring them over and show them a movie,” said Steven Bentz, Virginia Theatre Director.

Steven Bentz is the Virginia Theatre Director. He suggested making what would’ve been their fun day in the sun into a day spent with popcorn.

“They were like jumping off the walls. They’re so excited,” said Henna Teneyuca, a camp leader.

“So but I have a feeling this kind of change up is really exciting for them to do. It’s like going on a field trip, sort of,” said Marlow.

Not only were the kids happy about the change of place but so were the adults.

“To be stuck inside in the community center with 60 plus kids. It’s a lot,” said Hausman.

“I’ve been trying to stay out of the outdoors a little bit myself. Happy to be inside today,” said Marlow.

Champaign wasn’t the only place to stay inside. Outdoor activities in Charleston, Danville, Decatur, Mahomet, and Rantoul have been canceled as well.