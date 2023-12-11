CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Grinch made an appearance at the Virginia Theater on Sunday. He wasn’t stealing presents, but giving away trolley rides.

The theater had its annual Holiday in Whoville, giving kids a chance to enjoy some hot cocoa and take a trolley ride around downtown before watching Dr. Seuss’ 1966 Christmas cartoon.

Organizer Zoe Southlynn-Savage said the Santa inside of the theater may even take a back seat to the Grinch during Holiday in Whoville.

“A lot of them almost love the Grinch more than Santa,” she said. “So, just seeing how excited they get to see the Grinch, get on the trolley, and just kind of run around all over the place, and they’re wearing costumes — it’s great.”

The event has been running for seven years. If meeting Santa is more your style, the theater will be giving kids another chance to meet him this Thursday.