SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Third graders at Glenwood Elementary School in Chatham were able to drop, cover and hold on as the nationwide earthquake drill, The Great Shakeout, calls for. Representatives of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) were also able teach them much more.

“We talked to them about what is an earthquake, the different places to go, the drop, cover hold on method, what to do if you’re outside, what to do if you’re inside when the earth shakes and the importance of an emergency supply kit and what should go in that kit,” said IEMA Communications Manager Rebecca Clark.

The information is vital for students to know not only when they are at school but experts say they need to take this information home with them also. “The youth are a great messenger. When they learn something at school, they go home and teach their parents and tell their parents about what they learned at school today, they show their brothers and sisters and that’s an important message,” said Clark.

A key takeaway leaders hope students will share with others is Illinois’ position in the nation, seated between the New Madrid and Wabash Valley Seismic Zones, both active fault lines.

Though the content of the lesson was very serious, Glenwood Assistant Principal said he couldn’t be more proud of the way his students took in the information.

“We always stress with our kids that with any kind of emergency or drill, that they remain calm and quiet and listen to our responders and the administration during a drill. To see them take that advice that we have practiced throughout the year and apply it to this emergency drill with the earthquakes was a great thing to see,” said Daniel Lund.