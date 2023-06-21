HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston city officials are making sure that dry grass doesn’t catch fire. The city issued a burn ban notice and canceled the fireworks show.

“The fire department is the best fire department around, but we don’t want them to have to deal with any major issues, especially due to fireworks,” said Kristi Hudson, Hoopeston Pool Manager.

Hoopeston didn’t get nearly as much rain as it should have during the spring. And now with more heat rolling in, lawns, gardens, and summer activities are seeing the effects of that.

“Even the smallest amount of wood is dry. It can go up very quickly and can turn into a very disastrous situation in a hurry,” said Joel Bird, Hoopeston Fire Chief.

It’s so dry throughout the city that the grass looks more like sand. And to the fire department and community – these brittle yellow lawns are looking like a disaster waiting to happen. So, everyone is getting ahead of it.

“We haven’t got the rain some other people have gotten. So, we decided last night that we’d put a burn ban in effect until further notice until we get some measurable rain on Hoopeston,” said Bird.

“I’m kind of glad that they’re trying to do something, considering how many fires there have been here,” said Valerina Zarate.

Many neighbors say they’re in full support of the ban. They say these conditions make them think of the Fourth of July abandoned building fire that happened last year in the city. And they say postponing the fireworks show not only protects the soccer field that it is held on but those living nearby.

“And there’s a lot of houses that like live like right across from it. So, if it were to spread it, mass devastation,” said Zarate.

“I would like to not see us lose anymore. Whether they are buildings that are empty right now or not,” said Hudson.

The fire chief believed that illegal fireworks were the cause of those flames. Now the community is asking for everyone to just abide by the ban to keep themselves and their neighborhoods safe.

“Your fireworks aren’t going anywhere. It’s going to rain someday, and you can let them off then,” said Hudson.