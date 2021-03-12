The Fighting Illini Cheerleaders are back in action

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Cheerleading Team participated in its first event in more than a year.

They got to send off the Men’s Basketball Team to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament.

It was the first time these seniors got to wear their uniforms this season, and for some, it was their first performance as an Illini cheerleader.

Head Coach Stephanie Record said it was an emotional day for everyone. She said, “Even for our assistant coach and I, it was emotional. I think that you don’t realize it until you get there and you actually see them lined up in their uniforms, ready to go. Then you’re like ‘okay’ and you kind of breathe a sigh of relief that they finally get to do something.”

The team is looking forward to the upcoming football season in the fall, but for right now, they’re just happy with any opportunity to cheer on the Illini.