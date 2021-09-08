The Family Room to host school supply drive for foster children in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Family Room will host Backpack Drive on Saturday to supply “new home kits” for foster children.

Officials said volunteers of the organization will be at the Wal-Mart parking lot on Dunlap Avenue in Savoy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect backpacks and school supplies. These will be used in “new home kits” for the coming year.

“Our goal is to be a resource for supplies and support to foster parents in our area and bring comfort and joy to the children,” says President and co-founder of the nonprofit organization Jenette Jurczyk. “We are so grateful for how this community has supported us as we work towards achieving this goal.”

According to officials, the Family Room works to supply two or three days of clothing, school supplies and age-appropriate hygiene items for foster children. They also provide a book and comfort items for children who struggle when going through a transition to a new home.

Anyone interested should call Jenette at 310-776-0601 or send an email to thefamilyroomcu.@gmail.com.