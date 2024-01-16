MATTOON, Ill. — A Mattoon man pulled two children out of a burning house on the coldest day of the year.

Fire crews were on the scene within minutes of getting the call and stayed there for more than five hours. It happened Sunday around 2 p.m. An explosion sent smoke and flames in the air on South 25th Street near Marshall Avenue in Mattoon.

It led neighbor Aaron Holste to run inside, saving two children.

“It’s what could have happened. That could’ve killed the kids,” Holste said.

Holste said both of the kids are doing just fine. One was transported to the hospital but has been released.

“That house was on fire,” Holste said. “It could’ve been bad. It was bad. I’m just thankful that I was home.”

Holste said he and his family were inside their home when he felt the entire house shake.

“I was looking around my house, so I didn’t know what it was,” he said.

Even Holste’s security footage captured the rumble.

“And when I came out, I saw the smoke. I ran in there,” Holste said. “It’s just who I am, you know. Save a kid.”

That explosion quickly turned into a fire. Moments later, Holste went over to check on the family.

“When I walked in the door, they were in so much shock. So we had to get them out, you know what I mean? That’s what a dad does,” he said.

Fire crews were on the scene within minutes of getting the call.

“I knew I needed to get additional people there to rotate, begin rotating guys out and in an area that was warm,” Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said.

Hilligoss said even by that time, there was already heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

“All it takes is that insulation to get one ember, and it’ll sit there and smolder until it gets enough air to cause some significant damage,” Hilligoss said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. While in the cold season, Hilligoss advises people to be cautious with space heaters and be careful attempting to thaw out pipes.