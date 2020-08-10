The Dwelling Place launches sponsor-a-child campaign

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dwelling Place Essentially Basic Hygiene and Household Care Pantry launched its Always Be Clean Hygiene Academics sponsor-a-child campaign.

The ABC Hygiene Academics program addresses issues families face by providing to the schools on a monthly basis shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, and deodorant for children living in hygiene poverty.

In addition to those products, bleach, bathroom cleaner, dish and laundry soaps, and disinfectant cleaners will be made available to social workers and home liaisons for families in critical need.

As a Giving Partner for Bombas socks, nearly 3,000 pairs of socks will be distributed to the schools to help protect our children’s feet from fungus and bacterial growth.

The Dwelling Place says that in this challenging time of COVID-19, we need to protect our children by helping them keep clean and by helping their families keep a clean living environment.