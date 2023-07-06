SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair announced that American rock band The Doobie Brothers will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Saturday, August 12.

State fair officials reported The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for over five decades, all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With a loyal fan base, the state fair said the band has sold more than 48 million albums and won four Grammy Awards.

The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world, officials said. They said their No. 1 singles like “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” both gold, lead a catalog of other hits.

These include “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more. Altogether, The Doobie Brothers have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits in their career, state fair officials said.

“It is not often we get the opportunity to have a band that has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame play at the Illinois State Fair,” said state fair manager Rebecca Clark. “The Doobie Brothers transcend generations making this a show for all fairgoers.”

Ticket sales for The Doobie Brothers, ranging from $75-140, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 7 at the Illinois State Fair Box Office or on Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other announced Grandstand shows are also on sale now, including Old Dominion, Alanis Morissette, REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH, Tim McGraw with Landon Parker, Maren Morris and Nelly and Ashanti.

The state fair said a $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. The Illinois State Fair is scheduled from Aug. 10-20 in Springfield, and more information about this year’s state fair can be found online.