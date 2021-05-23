“The College Tour” on Amazon Prime gives incoming freshmen inside look at U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–A new series on Amazon Prime, called “The College Tour”, gives incoming freshmen a firsthand look at several campuses across the country.

Its latest episode followed eleven U of I students as they talked about living on campus, balancing your school and social life, and the best ways to network. One of those students, resident advisor Kennedy Campbell, said it can be easy to be overwhelmed your first year at school.

She said she hopes this show can be a useful resource for students trying to find their place.



“Last year being a freshman, I didn’t know where to start, or where I should go for tutoring and things like that, or even get involved,” Campbell said. “So I think it’s important for them to watch the episode and see all these different organizations are available and there’s so much to do at the university.”



If you would like to watch the show and take a virtual tour of campus yourself, follow the link here.