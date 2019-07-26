The click of a camera will contribute to Butterfly Blitz!

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — iNaturalist.org is asking residents to take part in Butterfly Blitz 2019! It’s an effort to records as many butterflies in the area as possible between Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, August 4.

Just taking a picture and submitting it will contribute valuable, publicly accessible, scientific data on area populations. You don’t have to know what species the butterfly is; the image recognition of iNaturalist.org will help identify it as will users of the site.

Organizers are especially interested in butterflies at area hotspots including the Carnegie Public Library, Downtown Gazebo Park, Lake Charleston and Fox Ridge State Park. All those submitted by August 4 will be included in the tally.

