URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of 2023 is near, and one production tech in Urbana is doing his part to make sure everyone has a good time.

If you’re still looking for New Year’s Eve plans, one place in Urbana is helping community members ring in 2024 in style. The Canopy Club is a staple for Central Illinois live music. This year, they’re celebrating 25 years of business.

“We do something that’s an annual event. It’s my first time, but there’s a lot of background that comes with it, a lot of history that is just very interesting,” Production Tech Tyler Treacy said.

Treacy said the club has put on a wide range of artists throughout its history, including famed rock band Fall Out Boy. Each month, they do a “Cypher Series” showcasing various music genres and performances for people to enjoy. Now, they’re adding more hip-hop shows and EDM music into the mix.

“I mean, the goal is always to get more people in and to enjoy the music and have a really good time,” Treacy said.

One of their biggest events is their New Year’s Eve party. Treacy said he looks for forward to the event and hopes this party will be the perfect way to wrap up 2023.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “I’m going to be doing lights, because obviously. We’re going to have Danielle and Conner both here doing sound. So I get to do lights and really make it a really big bang into the 2024 year.”

This year New Year’s Eve party will have an open bar, pizza and all the music you listen to.

Tickets are on sale for $40. You can purchase at the door or online on the The Canopy Club’s website.