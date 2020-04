CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We decided to launch “The Bright Spot” to shine a light on good news in our community.

During our evening newscasts we’ll share the positive things you’re doing or maybe something good you’ve seen.

You can email us: news@wcia.com or share on the WCIA 3 News Facebook page.

WCIA 3 News at Five

WCIA 3 News at Six

WCIA 3 News at Ten