URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Today is a special day to honor and say thank-you to those who work hard every day. It's National Nurses Day. Although, every day is a reason to thank them. We talked to two labor and delivery nurses about why they love the field.

For Carle Labor and Delivery Nurse Elise Howe, her patient's needs change constantly. "Every patient has a different story, and even every delivery and every pregnancy is so different. It's nice to kindof keep the variety every day. It makes it interesting and kindof keeps you on your toes," said Howe.