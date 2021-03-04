The Atkins Group launches farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Sunflowers are making a comeback in Champaign County this summer. The Atkins Group is launching Clearview Farm. It will be 140 acres. 18 crops will be planted ranging from wheat to sweet corn and sunflowers.

“This project really embodies our company’s purpose to exceed expectations that enhance as many lives as possible,” said Jim Goss, Vice President of Farms at The Atkins Group. “This farm will celebrate crop diversity, integrate regenerative agriculture principles, and provide visually stunning opportunities for the community. It is the first of its kind, and we are enthusiastic for the opportunities that this will bring to the

community.”

The sunflowers should be open later in the summer.