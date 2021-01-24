The Angel Forever Foundation finds a permanent home

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sebastian Klein founded the non-profit, Angel Forever Foundation, to honor his daughter, Angel, after losing her to suicide in June of 2017.

The mission behind Angel Forever is to encourage people to have conversations about suicide and mental health. Sebastian said, “One of the biggest things about stigma is that it puts a veil over the human experience. With Angel Forever, I want to pierce through those veils and get mental health as commonly talked about as physical health, because they’re equally important. So the more we can start the conversation and normalize it then the more comfortable people are gonna get talking about it.”

The Angel Forever Foundation found its permanent home in a space Sebastian calls The Foundation Room. The Foundation Room is a safe space for people who are grieving the loss of a loved one or struggling with their own mental health to come and talk about their feelings, freely and without judgment.

Sebastian plans to host open mic nights and call them “break your silence.” People can come to The Foundation Room and share their stories through poetry, song, or really any way they want to. The point is to keep the conversation going, because those conversations could save somebody’s life.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You are never alone.