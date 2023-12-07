(NEXSTAR) — Throughout the U.S., the median household income is around $75,000, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 5-year survey.

Your income can, of course, vary due to several factors, like where you live, your gender, and the field you’re in. Your highest level of educational attainment can also be impactful.

Among American workers who have only a high school diploma or equivalent, the median income is less than $37,000, according to data the Census released Thursday, which was based on their widespread community survey. Those who have a bachelor’s degree, however, report a median income of just under $65,000.

Some fields will, on average, pay you much more than that.

Nationally, it’s those with a degree in engineering that have the highest reported median average: Americans between the ages of 25 and 64 with a degree in that field earn about $111,600, Census data shows (this data is based only on the person’s first major, not necessarily whether they’re working in that field).

There are other well-paying fields. Here are the five bachelor’s degrees that produce the highest median income, based on the Census data:

Engineering: $111,600 Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics: $100,000 Physical and Related Sciences: $85,700 Business: $80,100 Social Sciences: $79,300

In all but one state, residents in the above age group with a degree in engineering report a higher median income than other fields. Washington is the exception, where those with a degree in computers, mathematics, and statistics have a median income of $136,800.

Engineering majors stand to make the most in the District of Columbia, where the median wage is almost $131,500. That’s followed by California ($130,900) and Maryland ($121,800).

Here in Illinois, the median income for a bachelor’s degree holder is $77,200, well above the national level. Those with a degree in engineering earn the most at almost $109,500, the 14th-highest rate in that field nationwide. Illinois’ five highest-paying bachelor’s degrees are:

Engineering: $109,500 Computers, Mathematics, and Statistics: $101,000 Business: $87,100 Social Sciences: $84,400 Physical and Related Sciences: $82,700

There are, however, some fields that pay even less than the national median. The five lowest-paying bachelor’s degrees in Illinois are:

Visual and performing arts: $55,100 Education: $60,500 Psychology: $63,700 Multidisciplinary Studies: $66,900 Literature and Languages: $68,000

Omitted from the list is an “other” category for those with degrees that do not fall in the 14 categories used by the Census. The median income among these Illinoisans is $65,200.

Illinois’ lowest-paying degrees follow the national trend. According to the Census Bureau, the bachelor’s degrees with the lowest median income are:

Visual and performing arts: $55,000 Education: $57,900 Psychology: $61,600 Multidisciplinary Studies: $63,000 Literature and Languages: $64,600

Again omitted was the “other” category, where the median income was $61,800.

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018-2022 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

Unfortunately, there’s a good chance that if you have any of the above degrees, you’re also facing student debt. A recent review of data from the Department of Education found that Illinois has the sixth-highest student debt per borrower, with the average debt being almost $38,400.

Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.