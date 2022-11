CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you aren’t able to cook your own Thanksgiving meal this year, don’t worry, there are plenty of options to dine out in the Champaign-Urbana area.

Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Dine-In and Carry-Out options, as well as a couple special Thanksgiving dining events.

Dine-In:

Bob Evans – 1813 N. Neil St. Champaign | 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 1813 N. Neil St. Champaign | 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Cracker Barrel – 2101 N. Kenyon Rd. Urbana 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

– 2101 N. Kenyon Rd. Urbana 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Denny’s – 702 W. Town Center Blvd. Champaign | open 24 hours

– 702 W. Town Center Blvd. Champaign | open 24 hours Harvest Market Deli – 2029 S. Neil St. Champaign | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– 2029 S. Neil St. Champaign | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Merry Ann’s Diner – 1510 S. Neil St. Champaign | open until 1 p.m.

– 1510 S. Neil St. Champaign | open until 1 p.m. OneT’s Cornerpocket – 123 S. Mattis Ave. Champaign | 4 – 10 p.m.

– 123 S. Mattis Ave. Champaign | 4 – 10 p.m. Perkins – 1214 W University Ave. Urbana | 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– 1214 W University Ave. Urbana | 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pia’s Sports Bar & Grill – 1609 W. Springfield Ave. Champaign | 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

– 1609 W. Springfield Ave. Champaign | 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Urbana Family Garden – 810 W. Killarney St. Urbana | 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Carry-Out:

Big Grove Tavern – 1 E. Main St. Champaign | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Wed., 8 – 11 a.m. Thurs.

– 1 E. Main St. Champaign | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Wed., 8 – 11 a.m. Thurs. Nothing Bundt Cakes – 408 W. Town Center Blvd. | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wed.

Special Thanksgiving Dinners: