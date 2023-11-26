CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thanksgiving cooking started a garage fire in Champaign on Thursday.

It happened near Parkside Terrace and Clover Lane Drive. The fire destroyed the garage before firefighters arrived just after 2 p.m.

Emma Pumphrey, who lives on the property, said her husband was smoking a turkey in the garage. It caught on fire after leaving it unattended.

“I definitely never wanted to be part of the statistic of houses that catch on fire on Thanksgiving,” she said. “So that’s a little bit of a bummer. More so, I feel bad that a lot of our friend’s stuff is in our garage, because we have a large enough garage to store all of that. So, a lot of our friends lost some stuff, too.”

Firefighters said they worked to put out the flames that were beginning to move into the single-story home. A water pipe a few houses down also burst while responders were fighting the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire.