URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We just wrapped up Halloween, and all eyes seem to be on Christmas already, but we can’t forget about Thanksgiving in between.

Urbana High School’s student council is preparing to serve their community with their 50th annual Thanksgiving Dinner. It’s coming back for the first time since 2019.

Yvonne Alvarez-Cortes, the student council advisor, hopes to serve hundreds that day.

“It brings the community together,” she described. “There are community members who don’t have extended family to be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner with or just to be able to spend the day with. Restaurants are closed, so it just gives them a place to come together, have a meal, socialize, make new friends.”

Alvarez-Cortes has been involved herself for 20 years and is eager to see everyone together again.

The meal is free and open to anyone in the community. It’s on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) from 4-6 p.m.

The student council is looking for donations and volunteers. If you want to get involved, call 708-580-6396 or 217-384-3505 and leave a message for Student Council.