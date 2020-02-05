Thanking mail carriers for hard work

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)– They brave the rain, sleet, and snow all to do a service for you. They’re being recognized for their hard work. It’s National Thank a Mail Carrier Day, a chance to acknowledge the workers who make sure your letters always arrive in your mailbox.

Bob Ross has been a mail carrier for 26 years. He says he does the job because he enjoys serving the community. He works for the Postal Service. The US Postal Service says they are the only organization in the country that has the resources, network infrastructure, and ability to deliver to every home and business address in the nation. They do it each day for you. Here are some facts from the US Postal Service. They process and deliver 47 percent of the world’s mail and hire more than 100 thousand military veterans. Their website says they’re one of the largest employers of veterans in the country.