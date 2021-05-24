Text to 9-1-1 service coming to Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center said members of the community will soon be able to text 9-1-1.

In a news release, officials said the service will be available in Macon County starting June 1. “Text to 9-1-1 will be accessible through the four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint.” If service is not available or down for a carrier, a bounce-back message will be sent back and will ask you to call.

While officials said this is a useful resource, a voice call is always preferred. “However, if it is unsafe or not possible to make a voice call, then send a text to 9-1-1,” they said.

When contacting 9-1-1, officials say the most important information to include is the location of your emergency. Also, they noted it is important to not use abbreviations when using the texting service.

If needed, texts in Spanish will be translated through an online translation service.

“Text to 9-1-1 for Macon County was many possible by the Macon County Emergency Telephone System, at no cost to users,” officials said.