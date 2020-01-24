Texas man sentenced for assaulting teen in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police say a Texas man accused of physically assaulting a teen has been sentenced to 20 years.

In a press release, state police said 25-year-old Javier Joiner–a truck driver– picked up the 15-year-old girl in Texas in September 2018. The two had met on social media. Officers say the two were allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship until December 2018. Police say Joiner photographed and recorded sexual acts between himself and the teen and distributed them.

On December 6, 2018, officers say Joiner physically attacked and left the girl on I-55 near Lincoln, Illinois after she tried to end the relationship. State Police interviewed the girl and she was put in the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. She was later contacted by Joiner who arranged to pick her up.

Joiner was found by State Police and the Lincoln Police Department as he was traveling on I-55 near Lincoln. He was arrested and charged with traveling to meet a minor and possession of child pornography.

In November 2019, Joiner plead guilty to distribution/production of child pornography and sexual assault of a minor. On Jan 21, he was sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Joiner received credit for 396 days he served in pre-trial detention. He will also have three years of mandatory supervised release and must register as a sex offender.