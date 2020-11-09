Testing treatment for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK, NY. (WCIA) — We’re getting closer to a possible COVID-19 vaccine. A few of them are being tested right now, but one is looking very promising.

It was developed by Pfizer. Experts there say it looks about 90% effective. It requires two doses. So you’d get one shot and then wait a bit before the second.

That second one is considered a “Booster,” but while this progress is good, experts say we’re still months away from everyone getting access.

“We’ve never done anything like this with this speed and this scale,” says U of I’s Biochemistry Professor Christopher Brooke. “Many of these candidates, including the Pfizer vaccine candidates -these are new technologies that have never really been manufactured at this scale before.”

So when could we have access to a vaccine? Experts say maybe next summer. It will first go to people working the frontline and then trickle down to everyone else.

