Testing improvements

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Carle Health employees say they wanted to improve COVID-19 testing, so they made changes. First, they are offering more locations for pre-procedure patients to get tested. Second, they’re letting patients use phones to register for the test when they go in the drive-thru. They also have self-service testing.

“We anticipated a surge as we approached the holidays, so we wanted to be proactive with that and make sure we were continuing to provide a positive patient experience,” said Lesly Whitlow, Vice President of Ambulatory Care at Carle Health. Whitlow says you need an order to be tested. They will test without one, but it’s more efficient if you have it.