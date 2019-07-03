MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a crime of making a terrorist threat to an area church.

Police say an anonymous caller, using a “spoofed” phone number, called MPD dispatch March 6th and expressed his intent to commit an act of mass violence at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 Dewitt Avenue. Evening services were taking place at the Church during the time of call.

The threat was a hoax. However, it prompted the temporary closure of Rt. 16 as well as an immediate armed response to the Church by several police officers.

Officers entered the Church only to find members engaged in worship within the sanctuary and children engaged in instruction within numerous classrooms.

An investigation into the spoofed number commenced. Since that time, search warrants have been served at six (6) phone companies in the United States and Canada to trace back the call, trunk line to trunk line, phone company to phone company. The latest phone company to be served with a warrant is in Hong Kong. The FBI is assisting MPD with the warrant overseas.

This incident occurred two (2) days after Maranatha Baptist Church Minister Dan Haifley spoke openly in favor of prayer at Coles County Board meetings. It is possible that this crime is associated with that event.

A cash reward of $1,000.00 or more is offered for information in regards to this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mattoon police at 235-5451, private message Mattoon police via Facebook, or call Coles County Crimestoppers at 1-866-345-8488. Anyone providing information may remain anonymous.