GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– People in Gibson City are searching for answers about a crime that happened Friday.

Neighbors told us the suspect that police have arrested shot several homes. We talked to a homeowner who lives across the street from one of the houses hit.

“Like, wow, it was terrible terrible feeling,” said Kevin Alsene.

Many have reached out to us at WCIA with the same feelings, hoping to get more details. On Wednesday, we went to Gibson City to try and find them.

“The shooter shot at the window, it went through the house into the other white house,” said Alsene. “My neighbor was watching TV in his lazy boy thinking it was a circuit breaker pop, but it was a bullet hole going through his house.”

No one was hurt but now Alsene wants to know why this happened.

“What was the reason for, like, why would he shoot at people’s houses,” said Alsene.

Outside of the shooting incident, Aaron Kafer said a vehicle backed up into his business twice while he was on vacation.

“When I received the phone call from police they said it was an intentional act, the vehicle struck my building and then drove away and struck it again a second time,” Kafer said. “Camera footage has confirmed that the vehicle that was involved was the main person involved in the shooting.”

Neither Kafer or Alsene know Hardwick, but both are frustrated and shocked it happened in their hometown.

“I haven’t seen much crime in Gibson City,” said Kafer.

“It was a terrible terrible feeling,” said Alsene.

On March 6, Gibson City Police confirmed they had arrested 20-year-old Charles Hardwick in connection to the shooting. According to the police chief, he was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Police say Hardwick is being held at the Ford County jail on a $750,000 bond.

“I’m sure and confident in our police department and citizens that have a vigilant eye will do their due diligence in the investigation,” said Kafer.

“That makes me feel good that they found him,” said Alsene.

When we stopped by the Gibson City police station to get more information, we were informed by a staff member that they’re not releasing anything else at this time.

The Ford County state’s attorney responded similarly when contacted for more information, also stating they are not releasing anything else at this time.