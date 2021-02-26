Tenant is angry landlord can come into their apartment during a pandemic

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

A tenant at one apartment complex in Champaign is angry with their complex having unannounced apartment showings during a pandemic.

A tenant at JSM Apartments was concerned her landlord wasn’t following proper Covid protocols. The tenant told us when they expressed concern with people coming in their apartment because of Covid.

The apartment complex said it was part of their lease. They said JSM told them if they don’t agree, they could be fined or evicted. WCIA reached out to JSM and they did not want to comment on this.

The Champaign Urbana Public Health Department says this is legal if its in the lease and they are following Covid protocols.

“We are now in phase 4, which has opened up a lot more things, these restrictions have been lifted,” Doctor Awais Vaid said.

He does say to make sure people being shown the apartment don’t have Covid, to always wear a mask, keep groups small, and social distance.