Ten people are confirmed to have COVID-19 in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The number of persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Champaign County is now at ten cases.

Public health officials say community transmission is occurring in multiple locations throughout the state, and everyone should consider to be at risk for exposure to COVID-19.

That means that everyone should stay home as much as possible and self-monitor for symptoms. Self-monitoring means checking yourself daily for fever, cough, shortness of breath or a sore throat. Health officials do not indicate testing for mildly ill or asymptomatic people.

Virtual Communication Resources for Patients and Families

These are stressful and confusing times and we’ve had to make some tough decisions of limiting visitors and support persons while our patients are in our facilities. These tools/apps can help you stay in touch with your loved ones when you can’t physically be by their side. Staying connected supports the healing process by overcoming geographical boundaries, and times when visitors are not possible.

Encourage spreading cheer to others with sidewalk chalk games, scavenger hunts (find a house with black shutters, etc.), count the [insert item of the day: shamrock, flower, dog, etc.] in the windows, the Hearts for Healthcare Hunt. Consider organizing virtual happy hours and birthday “parties.”

Available on Computer, Android and iOS

Caring Bridge – Website, phone app (no video), Computer – Patients can create private websites that are available to family and friends for updates and sending words of encouragement https://www.caringbridge.org/createwebsite

– Website, phone app (no video), Computer – Patients can create private websites that are available to family and friends for updates and sending words of encouragement Facebook Messenger – App: Video chat

– App: Video chat WhatsApp – App: Video chat/chat only (on computer)

– App: Video chat/chat only (on computer) Google Hangouts – Photos, emoji, group video calls https://hangouts.google.com

– Photos, emoji, group video calls Skype – App: Video chat/meeting

– App: Video chat/meeting Webroom.net – App: Video chat/meeting/class Webroom.net

– App: Video chat/meeting/class WeChat – App: Video chat/meeting/class

Existing feature on iOS

FaceTime – iOS existing feature Video chat, multiple people

Available on Android and iOS

Fring – App: Video chat

– App: Video chat Google Duo – App: Video chat

– App: Video chat Imo – App: Video chat

– App: Video chat Kakao Talk – App: Video chat

– App: Video chat Line Messenger – App: Video chat

– App: Video chat ooVoo – App: Video chat

– App: Video chat Snapchat – App: Video chat

– App: Video chat Tango – App: Video chat

– App: Video chat Telegram – App: Chat only

– App: Chat only Viber – App: Video chat

– App: Video chat WeChat – App: Video chat

– App: Video chat Yahoo Messenger – App: Video chat

COVID-19 Patient Resources

Carle (217) 902-6100

Visit carle.org for an online screening tool and patient information about COVID-19. A smart form will guide patients through a series of questions to assess their symptoms and risk and provide guidance on how, where or if a patient should seek care.

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (217) 239-7877

Email coronavirus@c-uphd.org

Updated information available at c-uphd.org.

Follow Champaign-Urbana Public Health District on Facebook for up to date information.

Christie Clinic (217) 366-4070 (8 am – 5 pm; Monday – Friday)

Visit christieclinic.com or follow Christie Clinic on social media for the most up to date information on COVID-19.

Christie Clinic has an authorized testing facility outside the Christie Clinic on Windsor location. Patients identified through Illinois Department of Public Health’s screening protocols to need testing will be directed to this location. Patients need to call ahead.

Specific instructions for our obstetrics patients and Transformations Medical Weight Loss program clients are located at christieclinic.com/news/coronavirus

For the health of our community, patients and team members, Christie Clinic requests patients please have no more than one person accompany them to their appointment. Additional guests will be asked to return to their car.

OSF 833-OSF KNOW (833-673-5669)

The COVID-19 Nurse Hotline is staffed by OSF registered nurses around the clock, and during times of heavy usage will be staffed by other OSF health care professionals.

Clare, the virtual assistant chatbot on osfhealthcare.org , is equipped to begin screenings for and educate the public about COVID-19.

osfhealthcare.org OSF COVID Companion is a free text messaging tool that the public can use to receive guidance about COVID-19. To subscribe, users can text OSF to 67634.

Promise Health

Promise does not perform tests for the COVID-19 virus at this time.

Call (217) 356-1558 for care at Frances Nelson

Call (217) 693-4660 for care at Promise on Walnut

Call (217) 403-5477 for dental care with SmileHealthy

