CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Developmental Services Center reported catalytic converters were stolen from their transportation vehicles over Labor Day weekend.

Champaign Police said they arrived around West Bradley and North McKinley Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“Once on-scene, officers found that catalytic converters had been stolen from ten vehicles by an unknown subject,” said officials.

If anyone has any information related to this crime, the police are asking you to contact them. You may call 217-351-4545, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, or online at 373tips.com