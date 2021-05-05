Temporary road closures Thursday for Police Memorial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said there will be some temporary road closures along 5th Street on Thursday. The closures will allow them to have their annual Police Memorial.

In a news release, officers said the event is a tribute to fallen officers and their families. The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Police said the 5th Street closure will start at 8:30 a.m. for the procession of police vehicles from the Illinois State Fairgrounds to the ceremony. Also, 6th Street will be closed to northbound traffic at South Grand Avenue starting at 8:30 a.m..

After the ceremony is done–which is at around 10 a.m.– a procession will make its way to the Capitol Building. That will cause temporary closures for cross-traffic on 6th Street. Officers said the motorcade will go west on 2nd Street and continue around the Capitol Building.