CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – One of Champaign County’s very own is receiving a statewide honor for his work as a 9-1-1 telecommunicator. Two years ago, he helped keep a mother calm over the phone after her son murdered two people.

Lance Buyno came to work at METCAD 9-1-1 early on March 29, 2020. An hour later, he received a disturbing call from a distraught mother.

“Then she said that her son said he just killed somebody. So, it took a different turn,” Buyno said.

Around 4 a.m., Jonathan Perry’s mother called 9-1-1 from Homer. She was afraid her son was going to hurt someone. Five minutes into the call, she told Buyno her son killed two people – a mother and a daughter.

He had to keep her on the line for more than 20 minutes while police were dispatched to a rural part of the area.

“She not only got scared, she lost it. So I had to bring her back down to my level and [said]: ‘you know, we still need to get information.'”

Buyno is now being recognized by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association for his diligence and detailed dispatching that day. He received the 2021 Telecommunicator of the Year award – and his dispatching resulted in Perry’s arrest and a double homicide investigation.

“These are the kinds of calls I live for,” he said. “They’re exciting – they get your blood pumping.”

It’s a hard job. He says the stress catches up with him. But that doesn’t stop him from working to get people the help they need.

“It was a good call. I don’t want to say I enjoyed it, but it definitely is a challenge and it’s why I do this job.”

He says while he’s grateful for the award, he wishes every telecommunicator could be recognized as well.

“So you feel for these people. You just never know,” Buyno said. “Just got to be calm and talk to them like they’re one of your own.”

Perry now faces a mandatory natural life sentence for the murders.