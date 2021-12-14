Teens host toy drive for 6-year-old girl battling cancer

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of teenagers teamed up with an organization to host a toy drive for a little girl battling cancer.

Last month, students from PBL High School surprised 6-year-old Addy Grande. They went with the group “Central Illinois Pink Heals,” which brings joy to people in tough situations.

Check out the first story here:

After meeting Addy, the boys wanted to do more so they hosted a toy drive at their basketball game against Gibson City tonight. They raised around $3,000 dollars.

“Small communities like this always gather together to take care of their own,” Michael Yates, VP of Central Illinois Pink Heals, said. “Gibson City’s really stepped up to do the same as well. This is a passion we love to do and giving is something that everybody needs to do anyway.”

The teams and fans were decked out in green because that’s the ribbon color for liver cancer. “Pink Heals” says the Gibson City School District also donated $500 dollars.