SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Tuesday that a pair of teenagers were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday.

Officers said they responded to HSHS St. John’s Hospital that day for a report of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been shot multiple times in the upper torso, but was expected to survive.

Investigating detectives determined the shooting happened in the area of 11th and Ash Streets and used automated license plate readers to identify a suspect vehicle. Officers later found that car and attempted to pull it over. The occupants attempted to flee and was pursued out of Springfield on Interstate 72 toward Decatur.

Officers observed the occupants throwing guns out of the car, which were later recovered – a 9 mm pistol and a Polymer80 ghost gun. The suspects eventually stopped their car and were arrested.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Kaurice Warrior and a 17-year-old juvenile male.