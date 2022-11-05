Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police arrested two teenagers for threats of violence at Pana High School.

According to a press release, Pana High School officials reported two unrelated threatening messages earlier this week. Police said the notes were found in a bathroom stall on two consecutive days. After investigation, ISP identified two separate teenagers responsible for each threatening message.

Christian County States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl approved one count of disorderly conduct threat of violence felony for the two teenagers.