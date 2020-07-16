Teenagers charged after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said two teenagers were charged after a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

The shooting happened near 4th and Eureka Streets in Champaign. Officers said a 19-year-old girl was hurt in the shooting. They said 18-year-old Omarion Purnell and 16-year-old Damion Carter were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Purnell was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with the requisite FOID card. Reitz said he ran from officers and was seen dropping “what turned out to be a loaded Glock firearm with a laser sight and extended magazine into a burn barrel while fleeing.”

Both of Purnell’s charges are extended term eligible based on his criminal history. He is on parole for residential burglary from 2018 and for possessing a firearm while on probation in that incident. On the charges related to the shooting, he faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

He is expected back in court on August 11.

Reitz said 16-year-old Damion Carter was charged as an adult with aggravated battery with a firearm. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

The 19-year-old girl identified Carter as the one who shot her in the leg. She said he referenced her cousin, Tearius Pettis, being shot and killed on a bicycle on Philo Road in Urbana. He is accused of then shooting her.

Officers found Carter and arrested him after he tried to run away. They found a .380 caliber semi-automatic gun in his path.

Reitz said her office has filed a petition to revoke probation in a juvenile delinquency case in which Carter is on probation for aggravated unlawful use of weapons. She said that stems from an August 2019 incident where Carter was found on Philo Road carrying a backpack that had a loaded gun inside.

On Thursday, Carter appeared for a resentencing hearing after the state’s attorney’s office filed a petition for revoking his probation based on failure to comply with the terms. “In that matter, Judge Difanis, with the agreement of the parties, resentenced Carter to probation as he had been complying with his probation officer during the COVID-19 shutdown.”

The Champaign Police Department continues to investigate this shooting and another that happened around the same time as Wednesday’s shooting. No one was hurt in that incident. Officers are still working to see if these two incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign Police Department.