Teenagers arrested on gun and drug charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said two teenagers were arrested Sunday on gun and drug charges.
In a release, officers said the arrests came after a traffic stop near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive early Sunday morning. They said 19-year-old Abigail Wingler of New Orleans, LA. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Grace Taylor, a 19-year-old girl from Fairbury, was arrested on the following charges:
- Meth deliver <5 grams
- Possession of meth <5 grams
- Possession of a firearm w/defaced serial number
- Manufacture/delivery cannabis/ 30-500 grams
- Possession of cannabis /> 100-500 grams/1st
- Possession amount control substance
- Firearm w/o valid FOID
- Illegal possession of ammunition/ No FOID