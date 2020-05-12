COVID-19
Teenagers arrested on gun and drug charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said two teenagers were arrested Sunday on gun and drug charges.

In a release, officers said the arrests came after a traffic stop near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive early Sunday morning. They said 19-year-old Abigail Wingler of New Orleans, LA. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Grace Taylor, a 19-year-old girl from Fairbury, was arrested on the following charges:

  • Meth deliver <5 grams
  • Possession of meth <5 grams
  • Possession of a firearm w/defaced serial number
  • Manufacture/delivery cannabis/ 30-500 grams
  • Possession of cannabis /> 100-500 grams/1st
  • Possession amount control substance
  • Firearm w/o valid FOID
  • Illegal possession of ammunition/ No FOID

