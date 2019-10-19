Teenagers arrested for drive-by shooting

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested two teenagers who are suspects in a drive-by shooting.

It happened on October 19 at 5:36 a.m.

Dylan D. Shull, 18 of Mattoon, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm in the 900 block of N. 33rd street around 5:36 a.m.

Dillon A. Collier, 18 of Mattoon, was arrested and charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at 7:36 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway

The arrests came as a result of an incident that occurred in the 400 block of Dewitt Avenue at 12:09 a.m.

During that incident, Police were dispatched to a residence for shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned that at least nine bullets had been shot into a house that was occupied by several adults and an infant.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Shull’s charge alleges that he while knowing that the residence was occupied by adults and a baby, used a .22 cal. rifle to shoot numerous rounds into the home.

Collier’s charge alleges that he was the driver of the vehicle used in the shooting while knowing that his passenger, Shull, was going to fire a gun into an occupied home.

The drive-by shooting reportedly stems from an illicit drug deal.

During the investigation, firearms stolen from burglaries and Cumberland County were recovered.

Bailey R. Hutchinson, age 18 of Mattoon, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. and charged with Possession of Stolen Firearms.

That charge alleges that Hutchinson was in possession of firearms that were stolen during said burglaries.

All suspects were taken to the Coles County Jail.