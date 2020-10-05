Teenagers arrested after elderly man robbed

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said three teenagers were arrested in connection to a Monday robbery.

In a news release, officers said they were called to the 1500 block of North Broadway Avenue in Urbana around 11:30 a.m. for a reported robbery. When they arrived, an 88-year-old man told them three teenage boys walked up to him while he was on his porch. They asked him for money, but he refused.

The man told officers the boys surrounded him and removed the money from his jacket pocket using force. He was knocked down, but officers said he was not hurt.

The boys–who were 13,14 and 16 years old– ran away, but were found by deputies. Each boy was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center. The sheriff’s office said one of the boys had an active warrant for an unrelated case.